Second arrest in Worth County hotel beating

Kadra Bashir Kadra Bashir

Minneapolis woman booked into the county jail on Saturday.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 9:39 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 9:43 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A second person has been arrested for a beating in a North Iowa hotel room.

Kadra A. Bashir, 32 of Minneapolis, was booked into the Worth County Jail on Saturday for willful injury causing serious injury. She’s being held on $10,000 bond.


Abdirizak Mohammed

Authorities say Bashir took part in the December 1 assault of a Minneapolis woman at the Holiday Inn on Wheelerwood Road. The victim says Bashir and Abdirizak Warsame Mohammed, 40 of Columbia Heights, MN, asked to stay in her room because they were too intoxicated to driver.

Bashir and Mohammed then reportedly started to destroy the room and when the victim told them to stop, authorities say Bashir held the woman down while Mohammed repeatedly punched her. The deputy who responded to the scene says the victim had blood all over her face and her left eye was completely swollen shut.

Mohammed was picked up on a warrant in Owatonna and booked into the Worth County Jail on Thursday. He’s also charged with willful injury causing serious injury and is being held on $10,000 bond.

Community Events