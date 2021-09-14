Second Street Joe cheers on frontline workers and patients

Local legend Second Street Joe Johnson waved his various American flags and cheered on staff and patients at Mayo Clinics Saint Marys campus from Canadian Honker's rooftop on Tuesday.

Johnson is known as an avid community engager, waving his flag daily on Second Street.

Tuesday was the first time Johnson was granted access to Canadian Honker's rooftop and did so for his brother, who is currently being treated at Saint Marys.

Johnson said his brother's undisclosed illness has been tough for him, often leaving him in tears before and after his patriotic duties.

"Just out here waving to the people up there because one of my brothers is not doing well and I wanted to do it for all of the people that are sick. Just do it for everyone, to get them cheered up some way. We all need the hope," Johnson said.

Johnson invites everyone to stop by his spot on Second Street and say hi.