Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Second MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive for coronavirus

Employee did have contact with patients.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 5:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second employee at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Doctor Teresa Mock says the employee worked at the outpatient clinic and did have contact with patients there.

All MercyOne staff and patients who had been near the infected employee have been notified in the last 24 hours by CG Public Health and MercyOne North Iowa. Dr. Mock says they are being told to self-isolate and monitor any potential symptoms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food Assistance Continues During Pandemic

Image

Gas Prices Drop Amid Pandemic

Image

TUTORIAL: How to make your own mask

Image

CG Health updates on COVID-19

Image

Front Porch Project

Image

Earthquakes in Mn and IA?

Image

Virtual School Spirit

Image

Business Owners Learn About Cares Act

Image

Technicians Take Extra Precautions

Image

Park Fenced Off

Community Events