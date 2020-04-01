Second MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive for coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second employee at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Doctor Teresa Mock says the employee worked at the outpatient clinic and did have contact with patients there.
All MercyOne staff and patients who had been near the infected employee have been notified in the last 24 hours by CG Public Health and MercyOne North Iowa. Dr. Mock says they are being told to self-isolate and monitor any potential symptoms.
