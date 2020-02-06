Clear
Second Discovery Square complex moves forward in Rochester

Plans have been green-lighted for a second Discovery Square complex in downtown Rochester.

Funding for Discovery Square Two was approved Thursday morning during a Destination Medical Center Corporation Board meeting.

The new five story building would include 117,000 square feet of space for labs and offices. The plan is for the new center to be built next to Discovery Square One which opened last year.

DMC Economic Agency executive director Lisa Clarke explained, “Now we're building our second building on top of that success so that we can do more of that in Rochester. It's a differentiator in Rochester. It's a game changer and this demonstrates the transformation that's happening in this community.”

The current building is located on the corner of 4th Street and 2nd Avenue Southeast. The project is estimated to cost $45 million.

Clarke added, “This project, Discovery Square, is important for the community. It's going to drive new businesses. It's going to drive new talent to Rochester. People and businesses that have never been to Rochester before are now landing here.”

The project will now be considered by the Rochester City Council.

