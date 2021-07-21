Sec. Buttigieg talks Biden infrastructure plan, passenger rail to Rochester with KIMT

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As lawmakers lock horns on Capitol Hill, KIMT caught up with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about how President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar plan to upgrade America's infrastructure would improve the everyday lives of Minnesotans and Iowans.

The transportation chief says the two packages being pushed by the White House could create sustainable economic growth for years to come, while lowering costs for families, advancing racial equity, and enabling more people to participate in our economy. Secretary Buttigieg also tells KIMT the proposals could help get plans for passenger rail between Rochester and the Twin Cities on track.

The Biden Administration says the president’s so-called Build Back Better Agenda will:

Extend the Child Tax Credit, providing 39 million households and nearly 90% of children in the U.S. a major tax cut.

Revitalize our education system, adding four additional years of public education for every student – two years of free community college and universal pre-school.

Ensure that no middle-class family pays more than 7% of their income for high-quality child care up to age 5 – and that working families in the most need won’t have to pay at all.

Institute 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

Invest in housing and communities by constructing and rehabilitating more than two

million sustainable homes, upgrading and building new public school buildings, and modernizing veterans’ hospitals and federal buildings.

Expand free school meals to an additional 9.3 million children during the school year and provide assistance to families to purchase food during the summer months.

Expand home care for older and disabled Americans, while improving the jobs and the pay of the home care workers who care for them.

Invest in training programs that will prepare millions of American workers for high quality jobs in growing sectors.

Establish an energy efficiency and clean energy standard, expand and extend clean energy tax credits, and enlist a new Civilian Climate Corps to position the U.S. to tackle the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.

Lower health insurance premiums, saving 9 million people an average of $50 per person per month, and helping 4 million uninsured people gain coverage.

Restore American manufacturing with R&D investments as part of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, including critical investments needed to compete on clean energy.

Below are Secretary Buttigieg's full responses to questions from KIMT:

Q: Explain President Biden's two-track plan to upgrade America's infrastructure.

"The president has an economic vision for the future of this country that we're going to build it back better than it was before, and we're going to create jobs, and make it easier for Americans to thrive.

There's two pieces of that moving right now. One of them is mostly around transportation infrastructure. It's the part that we think we can do on a bipartisan basis, and the president always prefers to work across the aisle. So he shook hands with republican and democratic senators who agree that we need to make a once-in-a-generation investment, the most we've done in decades, on roads and bridges; the most we've done to support things like rail, or certainly since Amtrak was created in the first place - so many measures that we need to just take care of the basics in this country. And by the way, in the 2020s, the basics include internet. So that's getting internet to every single American on an affordable basis, getting rid of lead pipes, improving our ports and airports, all of those things that we think republicans and democrats agree need to happen. That's part one.

Now there's another part that's more focused on families. It's things like making sure that every American parent can expect paid family leave when you have a kid. By the way, most countries take this for granted, but Americans can't yet. Making sure that we have universal pre-kindergarten education for three and four-year-olds, making community college free, making child care more affordable. I'd like to think those are things that people on both parties can support too, but on Capitol Hill it's not quite working out that way. So it's in a different bill, a different package that's coming together, that's more focused on some of these other areas where we think we can make a big difference.

Both of them, taken together, will make our lives so much better as a country. We're supporting both of them strongly, and we hope that both of them get to the president's desk so that he can sign them."

Q: In concrete terms, how will this plan improve the lives of Minnesotans and Iowans in our area?

"Well if you've ever had to pay to fix your car because you hit too many holes in the road, this bill is for you. You know, in Minnesota and Iowa alone, taken together, there are thousands of bridges in poor condition, thousands of miles in highway that are in poor condition, and we've just failed to invest as a country for decades, but we have a chance to fix that.

This is also going to create a lot of jobs. As a matter of fact, economists estimate that the president's vision overall could create millions of good-paying jobs for Americans, and most of them are available whether you have a college degree or not. We're talking about a blue-collar vision for the future. Everything from the pipefitters who are going to be needed to get lead out of the pipes to take water to our children, to the construction opportunities on roads and bridges. Or maybe your day-to-day work has nothing to do with transportation, but you use transportation every time you drive a road, or if you're in agriculture and you're trying to get your goods to market, and you know that we need to make improvements in our ports and waterways so that we can do that more efficiently. Pretty much anywhere you fit in the economy, anywhere you fit in this country, and certainly in the American Midwest, your life is going to get better if we have better transportation infrastructure in this country. They've been talking about it for years, decades even here in Washington, we actually have a chance to get it done this time."

Q: Each year the City of Rochester spends close to $9 million fixing streets, but officials say they're still facing a $23 million annual shortfall in paying for necessary repairs over the next 50 years. Would these proposals help close that gap?

"Absolutely, and that experience from Rochester, that reminds me of what it was like when I was mayor of South Bend - just doing the math and realizing we just plain didn't have the funding to look after the roads the way that we wanted to. So when you see a community like Rochester, places that I spent a lot of time in in the past like Clear Lake and Mason City, you see local leaders stepping up, trying to get things done. But they deserve more support from Washington. We don't have to come in with all the answers, but we should come in with a lot more funding, and that's what we're asking Congress to do."

Q: Could President Biden's Build Back Better agenda help make passenger rail between the Twin Cities and Rochester a reality?

"One of the best things about this infrastructure framework is that it includes the biggest investment in passenger rail since Amtrak was created in the first place. And you know, a lot of the most frequent users of passenger rail now, especially high-speed U.S. rail, are out in the Northeast Corridor. But I actually think it's in the Midwest that we have some of the biggest opportunities. Communities that could be networked more closely together, whether we're talking about a train or a better chance for Rochester to be linked to the Twin Cities or an Indiana community like where I come from being better connected to places like Detroit and Chicago, you could imagine a network across the Midwest where we improve the routes that we have, and maybe even adds routes that aren't there yet. The biggest obstacle to that is a lack of funding, and we have a chance to change that and open up new economic opportunities, as well as fixing what we have. Infrastructure like tunnels that passengers go through on trains every day, that represent the best technology that was available in 1910, but not exactly what we need to be a great economy in the 2020s."

Q: With such a large price tag, how would this all get paid for?

"Well common sense tells us that as the wealthiest economy in the world, we should at least be able to have good infrastructure and good support for family life. You know, if people in pretty much every other country in the world can count on something like paid parental leave, when you have a kid you can take leave, then we should be able to do that too. If we're no longer even in the top 10 in infrastructure, we're 13th right now, and we're the leading, wealthiest economy in the world, something's wrong. So we know that we can afford it as a country, the question is exactly how. And the president has laid out his vision for how to do it. He's been very flexible on this, he only has one absolute red line, and the red line is this - he made a promise not to increase taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year, and he's going to keep that promise.

Other than that, he's been open to a lot of different approaches. Now, we think the best thing to do would be to make sure corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share. Remember, right now, there are multi-billion-dollar profitable corporations that have paid zero in income taxes federally. There are also wealthy Americans who are paying less as a percentage than school teachers or firefighters - doesn't make any sense. And just making sure people pay their fair share, even just making sure the IRS has the tools when somebody, especially wealthy people who illegally cheat on their taxes, to catch that, and get the revenue. Those measures alone would raise so much, and most Americans from either party get that this is a common-sense idea. We can do this at a reasonable tax rate, in fact, a low tax rate compared to what America is used to over the years, and fund everything that we need to do."