Seatbelt enforcement campaign gets underway in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An annual campaign aimed at saving lives out on the roadway is beginning Monday.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is getting underway according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Sgt. Troy Christianson says the death toll involving unbelted drivers and vehicle passengers is the highest since 2012.

A report from the Public Safety Department shows 85 unbelted motorist have died on state roads this year as of November 1.

The total at the same time last year was 61. Christianson says since the state patrol has seen lower traffic volumes during the pandemic.

He explained, "We have a lot of familiar faces but we also have a lot of new faces. Just to be able to say yes we have a place for you, yes there's a warm place for you to come in and be comfortable and take a shower and do your laundry and just not have to turn people away I think that's the biggest thing."

The state patrol and more than 300 law enforcement agencies are participating in the campaign that runs through November 29.