Season's first flu-related child death reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The first child death has been reported for this Minnesota flu season.

The Department of Health’s weekly influenza report says six more people died for the week ending January 18, including the child, bringing the death toll to 31 so far. The median age of those who died is 76 years old.

187 more people were also hospitalized for the week ending January 18, upping that total to 1,208, and putting this flu season on track to possible be at least the third worst in the last six years. 948 of those total hospitalizations happened in central Minnesota or the Twin Cities metro area. The media age of those hospitalized is 52 years old.

113 schools reported outbreaks of flu-like illnesses for the week ending January 18, which would be the fourth highest number for any week in the last six years.