ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's seasonal parking restrictions start today and will be implemented through April 1.

Wherever the restrictions are posted, cars are to park on the side of the street with even house numbers on even days of the month and on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month.

The parking restrictions are implemented for the plowing and removal of snow and go until April to allow Public Works to clear the sand they put on the roads during the winter.

In years past, the restrictions have started Oct. 1 and gone until May 1., but after community feedback, a month was cut off from each end.

"We got a lot of feedback from the community saying it was too long, doesn't make any sense, there's no snow on the ground," said Traffic and Parking Manager Sam Budzyna. "We do use that time for leaf sweeping, cleaning out storm drains, things like that getting ready for the winter."

Budzyna shared one thing to keep in mind as the restrictions go into effect to avoid getting a parking ticket.

"The restrictions are in effect from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m," said Budzyna. "So during that time, if somebody reports you or if parking enforcement sees you, they will give you a ticket. Now after 3 p.m., you can park on either side of the street. So know when you get home from work for the day, you're going to want to park for the next day."