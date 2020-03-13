Seasonal allergies are around the corner

As temps begin to warm this spring, the plants will begin to bloom, releasing pollen into the air. 80% of Americans are effected by seasonal allergies, with by far the main source of these allergies the pollen released by these blooming plants.

For those allergic to trees, tree pollen season usually begins in early April and lasts through may. Grass pollen is prevalent during the month of June. Pollen from various weeds enters the fray in late June, lasting all the way through September.

Typical symptoms of seasonal allergies are nasal congestion, a runny nose, and watery eyes. A soar throat and a cough can also be symptoms for some.