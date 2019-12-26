Clear

Season of holiday returns and exchanges

UPS calls January 2nd National Returns Day. Holiday shoppers are expected to return nearly 2 million packages that day.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now that the season of giving and returning gifts is coming to an end, the season of returning and exchanging gifts begins.

Rochester JCPenney general manager Mark Turaney explains the return counter isn't as busy the day after Christmas as it once was 10-15 years ago. People often celebrate Christmas before and after actual Christmas day, so the return season is more spread out.

He has some advice for anyone making returns and exchanges: "If you have your receipt or your gift receipt, please bring that in. That will speed up the process real quick. Otherwise just come into our home area where our line is set up for that and we'll get you taken care of lickety-split and right back out shopping," he says.

