Clear

Season of giving in full force for annual Thanksgiving dinner

185 meals were served at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa on Wednesday

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 6:21 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The season of giving is in full force for a popular North Iowa tradition. It may sound cliché, but the holidays are here and many are in need.

That's where the Community Kitchen of North Iowa comes into play.

"Seems like a pretty good crowd here today."

Dale Rotzinger is enjoying a warm meal and celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday a day early. He's not stranger to this place; for him, it's not just the food, but also good conversation and fellowship with others at the kitchen.

"It's a real good service. Cuz we're hungry, like I said, if we're hungry, we're coming down and if we're not we don't."

And those behind the serving counter on this day are all volunteers. They're the ones who help make the kitchen a success, not just during the holidays, but also throughout the year.

Charmin Heimer is working with her group from Cargill, cutting up fruit, mashing potatoes, and buttering rolls. And it's all a team effort.

"I can't imagine trying to do it all on your own. The staff that is here...it's a high demand, so it's a good opportunity that we're all here to pull together to make this happen."

She's excited by this experience and wants to help out more.

"I really would. I would really want to see...check in with my points of contact and see who's available."

Rotzinger encourages those who want to help.

"They oughta come out more often. Like today is a special day and everybody's out here today, but I really like it. It gives you something to do to come and visit with people."

A chance to possibly change lives, one meal at a time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
We're tracking rain and snow for the holiday weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Eric Faught

Image

Mother & Daughter Reunite

Image

Youngest Samoyeds moved again

Image

Volunteering time at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa

Image

Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated in Rochester

Image

Mason City considers fireworks proposals

Image

Law enforcement issuing reminders about 'Blackout Wednesday'

Image

Library repair update

Image

Humane society helps Manly dog rescue

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events