Season of giving in full force for annual Thanksgiving dinner

MASON CITY, Iowa - The season of giving is in full force for a popular North Iowa tradition. It may sound cliché, but the holidays are here and many are in need.

That's where the Community Kitchen of North Iowa comes into play.

"Seems like a pretty good crowd here today."

Dale Rotzinger is enjoying a warm meal and celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday a day early. He's not stranger to this place; for him, it's not just the food, but also good conversation and fellowship with others at the kitchen.

"It's a real good service. Cuz we're hungry, like I said, if we're hungry, we're coming down and if we're not we don't."

And those behind the serving counter on this day are all volunteers. They're the ones who help make the kitchen a success, not just during the holidays, but also throughout the year.

Charmin Heimer is working with her group from Cargill, cutting up fruit, mashing potatoes, and buttering rolls. And it's all a team effort.

"I can't imagine trying to do it all on your own. The staff that is here...it's a high demand, so it's a good opportunity that we're all here to pull together to make this happen."

She's excited by this experience and wants to help out more.

"I really would. I would really want to see...check in with my points of contact and see who's available."

Rotzinger encourages those who want to help.

"They oughta come out more often. Like today is a special day and everybody's out here today, but I really like it. It gives you something to do to come and visit with people."

A chance to possibly change lives, one meal at a time.