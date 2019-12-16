Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Season-ending surgery for Hawkeyes' Bohannon

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 84-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Second time under the knife in 2019.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 9:05 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa says Jordan Bohannon will have hip surgery and miss the rest of the college basketball season.

Bohannon will get the procedure at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The U of I says it usually takes six to nine months to recover.

Surgeons will operate on Bohannon’s left hip. He had the same procedure on his right hip in May.

"It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I've had to go through," says Bohannon. "The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I'm looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
A drier and warmer week is headed our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Albert Lea wrestling preps for big week

Image

Cleaning up a train derailment

Image

Elton Hill Drive Project on hold

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/16

Image

Narcan by mail?

Image

MN Fire Death numbers up

Image

How Hourcar Works

Image

Riverland Forum

Image

Clothing Drive

Image

My Money: Saving money on a tight budget

Community Events