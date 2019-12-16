Season-ending surgery for Hawkeyes' Bohannon

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa says Jordan Bohannon will have hip surgery and miss the rest of the college basketball season.

Bohannon will get the procedure at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The U of I says it usually takes six to nine months to recover.

Surgeons will operate on Bohannon’s left hip. He had the same procedure on his right hip in May.

"It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I've had to go through," says Bohannon. "The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I'm looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season."