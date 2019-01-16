Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sears Hometown in Austin closing

Sears Hometown announced on their Facebook on Saturday that they are closing.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - Sears Hometown announced on their Facebook on Saturday that they are closing.

They're having a closing sale, with everything inside marked off up to 70%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

New accessibility enhanced motorhomes

Image

High speed chase ends with officers injured

Image

Sears closing in Austin

Image

Businesses and organizations step forward to help during the government shutdown

Image

Debate over recreational marijuana in Minnesota

Image

Farmers learn water quality practices

Image

ROCHESTERFEST ANNOUNCEMENT

Image

Demolition derby costs owner $4,000

Image

Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

Community Events