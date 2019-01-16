AUSTIN, Minn. - Sears Hometown announced on their Facebook on Saturday that they are closing.
They're having a closing sale, with everything inside marked off up to 70%.
Related Content
- Sears Hometown in Austin closing
- Sears files for bankruptcy, local Hometown Store unaffected
- Sears to close another 72 stores as sales plunge
- Sears and Kmart to close 40 more locations
- Strange fire closes Interstate 90 ramp in Austin
- SAW: Austin soccer
- Sunday fire in Austin
- SAW: Austin's Tate Hebrink
- Austin sex abuser sentenced
- SAW: Newman's Austin Eckenrod
Scroll for more content...