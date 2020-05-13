The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources needs your help.
They keep a catalog of all of the natural springs across the state of Minnesota. If you know of, or come across, a previously unkown spring, you can submit it to the Minnesota Spring Inventory here.
This helps hydrogeologists monitor the health of of the local water supply, and the health of environments the spring may flow into like lakes, rivers, and wetlands.
Related Content
- Searching for new springs throughout Minnesota
- Nora Springs woman hurt in Minnesota collision
- Minnesota high school league cancels spring sports
- Minnesota GOP 'soul searching' after statewide drubbing
- FBI joins search for Minnesota bank robbers
- Authorities in SE Minnesota searching for missing 88-year-old woman
- Police: Search continues Saturday for missing man in SE Minnesota
- Search resumes for boy feared drowned in southern Minnesota
- SAW: Spring sports rewind
- Nora Springs man facing drug charge over a year after search of his home
Scroll for more content...