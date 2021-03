PLYMOUTH, Iowa - Execution of a search warrant on Monday morning resulted in more charges against a Cerro Gordo Co. woman.

Mariah Jurgena, 27, is facing felony drug and theft charges after she was arrested Monday in the 1400 block of Broad. St.

Authorities conducted a warrant for stolen property and multiple items were recovered.

Additionally, Jurgena was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, She has previous drug convictions in 2019 and 2020 in Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties.