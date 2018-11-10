Search warrant leads to two being arrested for meth in southern MN

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A drug search warrant being executed Thursday led to a discovery a methamphetamine and charges against two men.
Rochester police arrested James Johnson, 39, of Rochester, and 20-year-old Jessie Anderson-Spear, of St. Paul.
Johnson is facing charges of first-degree possession and sales of a controlled substance after he was found with 85 grams of meth.
Anderson-Spear was found with 1.73 grams of meth and had warrants out of the Twin Cities.
Baggies and a digital scale were found at the residence at 2315 Park. Ln. SE. Lot 22A.
