Search warrant leads to 7 drug arrests at Olmsted Co. residence

Tony Tri

A bloated plastic gas can was found in the bedroom and Rochester Fire was called in to assist.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 10:21 AM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 10:27 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Seven people were arrested after a search warrant was conducted at a northwest Rochester residence.
While looking through the house at 2534 21st Ave. NW on Monday, the criminal interdiction unit found what appeared to be a methamphetamine lab. A bloated plastic gas can was found in the bedroom and Rochester Fire was called in to assist. Authorities said cell phones were plugged in near the gas can and caused it to bloat. Drug paraphernalia and 80 grams of meth were located.
The following people were arrested:
David Fournier, 51 - Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles or syringes, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny Cooper, 42 - Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Douglas Howard, 55 - Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anne Jessen-Ford, 55 - Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Kuhlmann, 38 - Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needles or syringes.
Robert Sonnenberg, 44 - Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of ammunition.
Tony Tri, 40 - First-degree sales of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

