ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a search warrant turned up counterfeit Percocet pills.

The search warrant was conducted Monday morning at 714 37th Ave. NW.

Daniel Burt-Vasquez was taken into custody for third-degree sales of a controlled substance, fifth-degree sales of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Twenty-five pills were found along with ammo and $700.