Search warrant connected to Rochester shooting leads to 3 arrests

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two search warrants executed in connection to a May shooting resulted in multiple felony drug arrests.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the warrants were related to a May 20 shooting.

The first occurred Monday morning in the 1000 block of 10th Ave. NW.

Authorities located 16.75 grams of heroin, 213 grams of marijuana, 25 packages of THC wax and $4,000 cash.

Jayvon Jones-Shields, 20, of Rochester, and James Walker, 22, of Rochester, were arrested.

Walker is facing the following controlled substance charges: first-degree sales, second-degree possession, two counts of fourth-degree sales and two counts of fifth-degree possession.

Jones-Shields is facing two counts of fourth-degree sales and two counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The second search warrant was executed in the 800 block of 5th Ave. SE and led to the arrests of 19-year-old Jeremiah Jackson, of Rochester.

He’s facing controlled substance charges after 173 grams of marijuana, 47 packages of THC edibles, hundreds of empty baggies and digital scales were found.

Police did not say if anything related to the shooting was found.