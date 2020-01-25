Clear

Search warrant: Man cut oxygen to Minneapolis-area hospital

Court documents accuse a man of scaling a fence at a Minneapolis-area hospital and shutting off oxygen to the entire facility.

No charges have been filed and a search warrant affidavit makes no mention of injuries in the Dec. 27 incident at North Memorial Hospital, but the documents say the situation could have been deadly under different circumstances.

The documents says hospital engineers detected a pressure drop in the hospital's oxygen levels and discovered the vandalism.

The Star Tribune reports the incident is tied to a man who's suspected of tampering with Xcel Energy meters 250 times.

