Search underway for predatory offender living in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are looking for a predatory offender living in Rochester.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Donald Dean Christiansen, 62, removed his electronic monitoring device and failed to return to his placement location in Rochester on Tuesday. The BCA says Christiansen was last seen at the Target store on Maine Avenue SE in Rochester and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Minnesota court records list third-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions for Christiansen in 1995 and 2002. He is described as having brown hair and green eyes, about 6 feet tall and weighing 239 pounds. The Minnesota Sex Offender Registry lists the following information on Christiansen:

"At age 20, Donald Christiansen engaged in sexual contact with a known female toddler. Contact included penetration. Christiansen gained access while babysitting. Christiansen also has a history of sexual contact with unknown and known female teenagers. Contact included sexual touching and penetration. Christiansen provided victims with intoxicants prior to offense and took advantage of their vulnerable state to gain compliance. Force and threats were used to gain compliance on at least one occasion."

Anyone with information on Christiansen’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the BCA at 651-793-7000.

