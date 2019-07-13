Clear

Search underway for missing boater in Winona

One person recused Friday night.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 10:21 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINONA, Minn. – A search has resumed for a man who went missing in the Mississippi River.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call just before 7:30 pm Friday about a boat in distress at the Prairie Island Spillway. Multiple public safety agencies responded and arrived at the scene to find one person had been rescued by a passing boat but a 63-year-old Winona man was still missing.

A search was conducted until 10:30 pm Friday and it resumed at 6 am Saturday. Searchers include the Sheriff’s Office, Winona County Dive Rescue, Minnesota DNR, Federal Fish and Wildlife, Goodview Fire Department, Pickwick Fire Department, Bruce’s Legacy, Minnesota-Wisconsin K9 Search and Rescue, and Winona County Emergency Management.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Prairie Island Boat Landing has been closed while the search is underway and people are being asked to stay away from the area to allow searchers to work.

