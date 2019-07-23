Search underway for man who escaped from Freeborn County Jail

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A search is underway for a man suspected of escaping the Freeborn County Jail.
Authorities said Victor Nava-Urioste was being held on an ICE detainer when he was seen on video at around noon on Monday leaving the Freeborn County Government Center.
Nava-Urioste escaped through a jail door that was believed to be locked but was unlatched.
Authorities discovered the man was missing at around 5:30 p.m.
At around 2 p.m., the Albert Lea Police Department took a complaint of a stolen vehicle from Graceland Cemetery on the west side of Albert Lea.
“The suspect description in the vehicle theft is similar to Nava-Urioste. The stolen vehicle is a 2003 silver Toyota Camry, Minnesota license 978 TJJ. The theft investigation is ongoing,” authorities said. “Nava-Urioste is not considered dangerous. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nava-Urioste is asked to call the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at 507-377-5200, or ICE at 866-DHS-2-ICE.”
Victor (no middle name) Nava-Urioste
Date of birth: November 28, 1992
5’5” tall 155 lbs.
Last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and orange boxer shorts.
Last known address: 751 Magnolia Ave, St Paul, MN 55101
