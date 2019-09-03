Search underway after Howard County bank robbed

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa – Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a branch of Cresco Union Savings Bank (CUSB) Tuesday.
Employees say the man had a gun with him and fled the scene in a motor vehicle. There were about four people inside the Lime Springs bank when the robbery happened.
No one was hurt in the robbery. Howard County law enforcement and the FBI are investigating.
