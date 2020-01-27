Search underway for wanted Rochester man who fled from authorities

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a 50-year-old man wanted for domestic assault who allegedly fled from deputies over the weekend.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Thompkins, of Rochester, fled to Minneapolis after deputies responded to the 400 block of 73rd St. NW in Cascade Township on Sunday.
When deputies arrived, Tompkins and a 27-year-old female were in a vehicle. After going inside the home, Tompkins allegedly fled out the backdoor and used a K-9 to aid in the search.
