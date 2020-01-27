Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Search underway for wanted Rochester man who fled from authorities

Authorities are trying to track down a 50-year-old man wanted for domestic assault who allegedly fled from deputies over the weekend.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 9:50 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a 50-year-old man wanted for domestic assault who allegedly fled from deputies over the weekend.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Thompkins, of Rochester, fled to Minneapolis after deputies responded to the 400 block of 73rd St. NW in Cascade Township on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, Tompkins and a 27-year-old female were in a vehicle. After going inside the home, Tompkins allegedly fled out the backdoor and used a K-9 to aid in the search.

For more Rochester news, click here.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
A calm but cloudy forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Not a lot of sun, but staying above average

Image

Sean Weather 1/26

Image

Celebrating the Chinese New Year with a tea party

Image

Ranked Choice Voting

Image

Hitting the slopes with the Rochester Nordic Ski team

Image

High school students take part in fire training

Image

Sean Weather 1/25

Image

Ustby breaks school's scoring record as Lourdes defeats Caledonia

Image

Century boy's hockey falls at home to Hastings

Community Events