Search on for man who approached young girl in Blue Earth County

RAPIDAN, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a man who reportedly approached a little girl.

The Sheriff’s Office says it apparently happened around 7:45 am Wednesday on Rapidan Avenue near County Road 9. A 12-year-old girl told her mother a man stopped his car and asked if she was going to the Dam Store and then said “come on.” The girl says the man drove away when she walked back to her house.

The man is described as white, thin, between 35 and 45 years old, with blonde hair, a beard, and green eyes. His vehicle is described as a small, older, dark blue car with four doors.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it has increased patrol in the area and is trying to identify the man in this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call (507) 304-4863.