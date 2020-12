CRESCO, Iowa – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Devin James Antony, 28 of Cresco, was last seen December 24. The Sheriff’s Office says he may be driving a gray 2006 Cadillac CTS with Iowa license plate number IVJ 612. The car may have some front end damage from an unrelated accident.

Anyone with information on Antony or his whereabouts is asked to call 563-547-3535.