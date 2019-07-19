Police: Search continues Friday in SE Minnesota for man who went missing near water

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A multi-agency search for a missing 46-year-old man will continue today.

Rochester police said the man went on a walk with his dog at 6 p.m. Thursday before his wife was contacted at 6:30 p.m. after the dog was located in the area of the 400 block of 7th Ave. SE. near the river.

Authorities said it appears the man went into the water and frequently threw tennis balls into the water for his dog to get.

Police, the drone unit and deputies searched for the man Thursday night until storms rolled in.

The search is scheduled to resume at noon today.

The man, who was wearing Khaki shorts, a pink tie-dye shirt, white and red shoes and red-lensed glasses, was reported missing but police believe the current possibly took him under the water.

There are no indications of any foul play.