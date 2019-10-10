Search for wanted individuals leads to 3 arrests, including child endangerment charges, in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A search for two wanted individuals led to three arrests in Olmsted County, including one of a woman accused of child endangerment for exposing her five children to methamphetamine.

Authorities said they were looking for Andrew Berndt, 34, of Stewartville, and 32-year-old Anna Siegele, of Stewartville.

While doing surveillance in the 400 block of 4th St. in Stewartville, Berndt was seen carrying bags when deputies tried to talk to him.

That’s when he allegedly fled on foot before being caught. He was found with a pound of meth in one bag a ¼ pound in another. The drugs were valued at $5,000-$6,000.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, Alyssa Larson, 28, of Stewartville, who lived at the home, was arrested.

Her five children - all under the age of 10 - were exposed to meth and she is facing charges of child endangerment, authorities said.

Berndt is facing a first-degree possession charge along with violating parole.

Siegele was arrested for an Olmsted County drug warrant.