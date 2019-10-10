Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch View Alerts

Search for wanted individuals leads to 3 arrests, including child endangerment charges, in Olmsted Co.

Alyssa Larson (left) Anna Siegele (middle) Andrew Berndt

A search for two wanted individuals led to three arrests in Olmsted County, including one of a woman accused of child endangerment for exposing her five children to methamphetamine.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:49 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A search for two wanted individuals led to three arrests in Olmsted County, including one of a woman accused of child endangerment for exposing her five children to methamphetamine.

Authorities said they were looking for Andrew Berndt, 34, of Stewartville, and 32-year-old Anna Siegele, of Stewartville.

While doing surveillance in the 400 block of 4th St. in Stewartville, Berndt was seen carrying bags when deputies tried to talk to him.

That’s when he allegedly fled on foot before being caught. He was found with a pound of meth in one bag a ¼ pound in another. The drugs were valued at $5,000-$6,000.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, Alyssa Larson, 28, of Stewartville, who lived at the home, was arrested.

Her five children - all under the age of 10 - were exposed to meth and she is facing charges of child endangerment, authorities said.

Berndt is facing a first-degree possession charge along with violating parole.

Siegele was arrested for an Olmsted County drug warrant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Something wicked this way comes...we're tracking big changes to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 injured in Rochester fire

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Open House for Highway 14 Analysis

Image

Empty Bowls Fundraiser Happening Today

Image

Preparing for winter

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Parent speaks out about sexual assault

Image

Preparing for a change in seasons

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/9

Image

SAW: Erin Lamb of Stewartville

Image

Highway 65 reopens

Community Events