Search for missing Mason City man continues in Worth County

HANLONTOWN, Iowa – The search for a man who vanished into the Winnebago River continues Monday.
Adam VanSyoc, 43 of Mason City, was fishing Friday when the boat he was on got tangled in a cable across the river. VanSyoc went into the water and efforts to find him on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were unsuccessful.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says searchers resumed work Monday morning with boats on the water and crews on the ground. The
Sheriff’s Office says better weather should allow them to put drones in the air to help search.
