Search for missing Iowa boy hits Iowa State Fair with flyers distributed

(KCCI) - Xavior Harrelson's mother says she is on a mission to find her son. Sarah Harrelson joined a small army of volunteers to pass flyers at the Iowa State Fair on Tuesday.

"I just want him found," said Harrelson in her first interview since her son's disappearance. Harrelson says she has remained publicly quiet until now because of her heartbreak and anxiety.

Xavior was reported missing on May 27, just days before his eleventh birthday. His mother says she has no idea where Xavior could be after he vanished from their Montezuma home.

"God I wish we did," said Harrelson as she wiped away tears on Tuesday. "We love you. We are not going to stop looking for you. We are going to find you."

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to search for Xavior, but investigators say they have few clues to go on. DCI agents placed a poster with Xavior's picture at their booth on the state fairgrounds, hoping it will drum up attention.

"We need everybody to keep looking for him. Somebody's got to see or hopefully know something," Harrelson said.

A reward fund for information in this case now sits at $35,997. Volunteers said they estimate they handed out 10,000 flyers to state fairgoers. Many Iowans accepted the cards and mentioned they didn't know Xavior was still missing.

Harrelson says she is holding out hope that her son is alive and will come home.

"Oh yeah, he is coming home. He is going to meet all these officers and people who have been looking for him and putting up his flyers," Harrelson said.