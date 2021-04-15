Search for a wanted woman results in 2 arrests for stealing a vehicle in Rochester

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A search for a woman with a warrant resulted in the arrest of two people not connected to that case.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office went to the Quality Inn and Suites on Bandel Rd. NW. on Wednesday to look for a female with a warrant.

A deputy recognized a stolen Lexus in the parking lot and came across Paul Martinez, 28, and Larietta Sauer, 41, in the lobby.

Authorities said Martinez asked the deputy if they were looking for him due to him being a suspect in several thefts.

That's when the deputy saw Sauer get into the Lexus before she came back inside.

Martinez eventually took the blame for stealing the vehicle. Both are facing charges of possession of the stolen property for vehicle theft.