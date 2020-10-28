Search for a new Rochester city administrator continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The search continues for the next Rochester City Administrator. The current administrator, Steve Rymer, will be leaving the position and going to the West Coast, but as agreed to stay on board until the position is filled.

A firm the city hired scouted out over 3,000 candidates, and received almost 60 complete applications. The applications are being gradually narrowed down and soon a city council subcommittee will decide who to interview. The pool will be narrowed again for background checks and more interviews.

Once the pool of candidates is down to a select few, Mayor Norton says the plan is to take input not only from the current city council members, but also newly elected members after Election Day.

"This is who they're going to be working with and this new person that gets hired will likely want to meet them as well because it's who they will answer to and work with over the course of the many years ahead," says Norton.

While newly elected council members will be able to offer input on the city administrator finalists, it will ultimately be the seated council members who make the final vote.

Norton says the city does have some salary limitations due to caps set by state lawmakers, which can be challenging in this process.

The city hopes to give the top candidate an offer in early December and have them start in early 2021.