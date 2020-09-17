Seamstresses are now stitching masks instead of play uniforms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One local non-profit is trying to stitch everything back together again after the pandemic put things on hold.

Handmade masks are available to hopefully make up for some lost income with the Children's Dance Theatre, a theatrical dance company for the youth in southeastern Minnesota. In March, they were supposed to have an 'Alice in Wonderland' production, then had to cancel it a week before because of the pandemic. The seamstresses weren't able to do their usual work, so they pointed the needle in a different direction. One that can benefit everyone in the community, face masks.

The president, Tracey Rutherford, said the support so far has been amazing. "It's been wonderful. It's just been a really nice thing that we've been able to to keep ourselves busy during quarantine and stuff like that," she explained. "And to be able to also protect our community and have them be kind of fun to wear, not just plain and surgical looking."

If you're wanting a mask, it's donation based. You can request a custom mask or browse the ones they already have on social media.