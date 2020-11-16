Rochester's Scrub Your Butt Soap Co. - yes, that's the real name - implements new cleaning measure

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester businesses are taking extra precautions to keep patrons safe during this pandemic. Scrub Your Butt Soap Company is located within blocks of Mayo Clinic. The catchy name has caught on and been a big driver for business. Heather Wright helps manage the soap company and says since the pandemic hit, people are not coming in as often.

"We have people telling us that it's frightening to be out,” said Wright.

To help businesses, The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a shop local safely campaign.

This campaign provides information on safety guidelines and eases the financial burden on businesses by providing cleaning supplies. One safety measure includes hours set aside for individuals with a compromised immune system to shop.

We are going to be doing safe shopping hours from 9 am to 11 am on Thursdays and Saturdays,” said Wright. “Dedicated shopping hours are aside first thing in the morning after the store has been cleaned."

Wright says during the dedicated hour's shoppers will be limited. Also, customers will be required to sanitize their hands once entering the business.

“I think it's important to note that these safety precautions take time and money, but the shop owners are more than willing to do it," said Harrington.

Harrington says 1900 kits have been mailed out to area business. 100 businesses are participating.