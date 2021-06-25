Clear

Scott Hanson tees off in the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout

Friday night was the Million Dollar Hole-in-One shootout where one person had the opportunity to go home with the jackpot.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 10:57 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday night was the Million Dollar Hole-in-One shootout where one person had the opportunity to go home with the jackpot. 

No one actually got the hole-in-one this year, which means the million dollars is still up for grabs next year. 

But Scott Hanson's ball was closest to the hole tonight, making him this year's winner. 

This is the second time he's competed in the contest. 

He actually participated two years ago and made it to the qualifying round, but this time is just a little bit sweeter. 

He took home $1,000. 

"You know, just the opportunity to come and do this.  HOw many people can say they've got one shot to hit a golf ball hole-in-one for a million dollars?  So it's fun and we'll definitely be back for next year," says Scott. 

Golfers competed in qualifying rounds with six of them advancing to the final shootout with a chance to win one million dollars. 

Just under 12,000 golf balls were hit in the qualifying rounds at Hadley Creek Golf Course. 

All of the proceeds go to First Tee and Elks Lodge to help area youth. 

Scott says he decided to take part because his boss is involved with Elks Lodge. 

Plus, he has a love for golf and he hopes his kids find the same passion for the game. 

"What a great program to help sponsor, to raise money for.  And I've got two young kids, four and five, at home right now.  Just thinking about them getting into golf and the next generation coming up.  So it's just a great opportunity.  It's a win-win for everybody," says Scott. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604879

Reported Deaths: 7654
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250511781
Ramsey52534898
Dakota46874471
Anoka42804459
Washington27440291
Stearns22566225
St. Louis18156316
Scott17558138
Wright16387149
Olmsted13407102
Sherburne1202895
Carver1067748
Clay826792
Rice8208110
Blue Earth762944
Crow Wing682095
Kandiyohi668785
Chisago620952
Otter Tail586484
Benton583098
Goodhue484074
Douglas475881
Mower470533
Winona461452
Itasca460363
Isanti440664
McLeod431461
Morrison424962
Beltrami407962
Nobles407850
Steele397917
Polk389172
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353356
Freeborn347433
Pine335023
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311854
Brown308040
Le Sueur297426
Cass286632
Todd286033
Meeker263743
Waseca238223
Martin235333
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182946
Redwood176640
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163423
Fillmore157710
Faribault155619
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371374

Reported Deaths: 6063
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58285642
Linn21254340
Scott20312248
Black Hawk16213312
Woodbury15242230
Johnson1462685
Dubuque13520211
Dallas1129799
Pottawattamie11234174
Story1071848
Warren583991
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554297
Sioux517774
Webster517094
Muscatine4883106
Marshall487976
Des Moines468172
Wapello4340122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421273
Plymouth403181
Lee383057
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry294937
Bremer288962
Carroll287252
Boone268534
Crawford268541
Benton260455
Washington257251
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232751
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216266
Tama212371
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199135
Page194522
Buchanan194233
Cedar192423
Hardin187644
Fayette187143
Wright186240
Hamilton182051
Harrison180073
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164619
Mills163924
Floyd163642
Cherokee159438
Lyon159341
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150434
Iowa149924
Winnebago144531
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137433
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131637
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129849
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125017
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101124
Keokuk96932
Monroe96431
Unassigned9590
Ida91535
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6179
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3464
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain chances through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Continuing to work on criminal justice

Image

Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (6/25/21)

Image

Katie interview with Skip Hambright about the Million Dollar Hole in One Shoot Out

Image

Katie interviews Brandon Helgeson about Rochesterfest

Image

Rochesterfest sees record high attendance and people look to reconnect

Image

Food insecurity before and after the pandemic with Channel One

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/25/21)

Image

Setting sail this weekend in Clear Lake

Image

Equality group calls for harshest sentencing for Chauvin

Community Events