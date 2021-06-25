Scott Hanson tees off in the Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday night was the Million Dollar Hole-in-One shootout where one person had the opportunity to go home with the jackpot.

No one actually got the hole-in-one this year, which means the million dollars is still up for grabs next year.

But Scott Hanson's ball was closest to the hole tonight, making him this year's winner.

This is the second time he's competed in the contest.

He actually participated two years ago and made it to the qualifying round, but this time is just a little bit sweeter.

He took home $1,000.

"You know, just the opportunity to come and do this. HOw many people can say they've got one shot to hit a golf ball hole-in-one for a million dollars? So it's fun and we'll definitely be back for next year," says Scott.

Golfers competed in qualifying rounds with six of them advancing to the final shootout with a chance to win one million dollars.

Just under 12,000 golf balls were hit in the qualifying rounds at Hadley Creek Golf Course.

All of the proceeds go to First Tee and Elks Lodge to help area youth.

Scott says he decided to take part because his boss is involved with Elks Lodge.

Plus, he has a love for golf and he hopes his kids find the same passion for the game.

"What a great program to help sponsor, to raise money for. And I've got two young kids, four and five, at home right now. Just thinking about them getting into golf and the next generation coming up. So it's just a great opportunity. It's a win-win for everybody," says Scott.