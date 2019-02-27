Science behind seasonal affective disorder: 'It's been a very difficult winter'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After what seems to be the longest winter ever, a lot of us are looking forward to spring.

Wednesday’s rays of sunshine may be making the difference for you, but it may be the lack of sun during the winter that may be causing your sour mood.

With freezing temperatures and snow everywhere, we just can’t seem to catch a break this winter.

“It's cold,” Kelly Damon, originally from Minnesota, said. “A lot of snow!”

“It's chilly, it's nippy,” Kathleen Harrington, of Rochester, said, “But with a hat and gloves, it feels OK.”

“I've been really mentally depressed because I want sun,” Dara Pech, of Rochester, said.

On Wednesday, the sun poured down on the Med City and it seemed to make all the difference.

“I think it's beautiful today,” Harrington said. “It's a great day to be out and walk around downtown, and snow is starting to melt. The streets are getting plowed completely, the city's doing a great job, and “'m loving it.”

Dale Nasby is a clinical nurse specialist in psychiatry. This winter, she’s seen many cases of depression, anxiety, and seasonal affective disorder.

Those are illnesses that cause problems for days in a row.

“Seasonal affective disorder is not something that comes and goes depending on the sun,” Nasby said. “It has a lot to do with, the cloudy days of course, but a pattern of less sunlight during the day.”

Basically, our circadian rhythms get off beat and that can affect mood and sleep. Treatments included medication or even light boxes, which can give you your daily dose of sun.

“It's been a very difficult winter with the snow, with people being cooped up inside, not being able to get out,” Nasby said. “It's been cloudy a lot of the time so it's been a difficult winter.”

Nasby breaks down one of the chemicals in your brain that’s affected.

“Serotonin is a neurochemical in the brain, a neurotransmitter,” Nasby said. “It has an effect on mood, and it's believed that serotonin levels are decreased in the winter during the lack of light, contributed to by the lack of light.”

She also says melatonin levels can be affected.

To help with this you should try to keep a normal routine, exercise, and pay attention to your diet.

If you are experiencing a lack of motivation and energy or are feeling hopeless, you should contact your doctor.