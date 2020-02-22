Clear

Schriever, Fousek, and Hagen win state titles

Osage wins Class 2A team title.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 9:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class 1A
106 - 3rd – Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)
106 - 6th – Kale Petersen (West Fork)
113 - 2nd – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)
145 - 3rd – Lawson Losee (Riceville)
152- 4th – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills)
152 - 7th – Bryer Subject (West Hancock)
160 - 5th – Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)
182 - 8th – Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield)
195 - 1st – Tate Hagen (West Hancock)
220 - 3rd – Tanner Hagen (West Hancock)
220 - 7th – Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett)
285 - 3rd – Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)

Class 2A
106 - 8th – Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood)
113 - 1st - Carter Fousek (Crestwood)
120 - 2nd – Nick Fox (Osage)
120 - 6th – Brock Moore (Forest City)
126 - 3rd – Joe Sullivan (Osage)
132 - 5th – Averee Abben (Osage)
152 - 8th – Kristian Gunderson (Forest City)
160 - 5th – Zach Williams (Osage)
170 - 2nd – Spencer Mooberry (Osage)
182 - 3rd – Reese Moore (Forest City)
182 - 5th – Caden Collins (Charles City)
220 - 5th – Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood)

Class 3A
113 - 5th – Jace Rhodes (Mason City)
126 - 1st – Cullan Schriever (Mason City)

For the first time since 1981, the Osage Green Devils are state champions of Class 2A. They will have a welcome home celebration on Sunday at 3 PM in the high school gym.

