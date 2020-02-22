Schriever, Fousek, and Hagen win state titles

Class 1A

106 - 3rd – Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield)

106 - 6th – Kale Petersen (West Fork)

113 - 2nd – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)

145 - 3rd – Lawson Losee (Riceville)

152- 4th – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills)

152 - 7th – Bryer Subject (West Hancock)

160 - 5th – Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)

182 - 8th – Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield)

195 - 1st – Tate Hagen (West Hancock)

220 - 3rd – Tanner Hagen (West Hancock)

220 - 7th – Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett)

285 - 3rd – Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)

Class 2A

106 - 8th – Nathaniel Bigalk (Crestwood)

113 - 1st - Carter Fousek (Crestwood)

120 - 2nd – Nick Fox (Osage)

120 - 6th – Brock Moore (Forest City)

126 - 3rd – Joe Sullivan (Osage)

132 - 5th – Averee Abben (Osage)

152 - 8th – Kristian Gunderson (Forest City)

160 - 5th – Zach Williams (Osage)

170 - 2nd – Spencer Mooberry (Osage)

182 - 3rd – Reese Moore (Forest City)

182 - 5th – Caden Collins (Charles City)

220 - 5th – Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood)

Class 3A

113 - 5th – Jace Rhodes (Mason City)

126 - 1st – Cullan Schriever (Mason City)

For the first time since 1981, the Osage Green Devils are state champions of Class 2A. They will have a welcome home celebration on Sunday at 3 PM in the high school gym.