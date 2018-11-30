Schreiver receives national recognition

MASON CITY, Iowa – One member of the Mason City wrestling team has received national honors.
Cullan Schreiver was named to the American Family Insurance All-USA preseason team on Wednesday.
The national recognition comes as no surprise; as a junior, he has two state championships and one national title to his credit.
Once he graduates high school in 2020, he will continue his wrestling career in Iowa City as a Hawkeye.
