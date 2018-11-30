Clear
Schreiver receives national recognition

One local wrestler named to the All-USA preseason team.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – One member of the Mason City wrestling team has received national honors.

Cullan Schreiver was named to the American Family Insurance All-USA preseason team on Wednesday.

The national recognition comes as no surprise; as a junior, he has two state championships and one national title to his credit.

Once he graduates high school in 2020, he will continue his wrestling career in Iowa City as a Hawkeye.

