Schools face off in robotics competition

Teams say competitions help with teamwork and multitasking, as well as encouraging more students to get into the STEM fields

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 12:02 AM
Updated: Nov 3, 2019 12:05 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Some Iowa high school students are competing against each other...not through sports, but with robots.

The Mason City High School robotics team competed against teams from schools like Waukee, Grundy Center, Belmond-Klemme, Forest City, Aplington-Parkersburg, and Humboldt through a series of challenges. During matches, teams were tasked to make their robots perform a number of tasks, both through autonomously through pre-programmed coding, and using remote control, all to accumulate points that can help them place in future competitions.

Mason City Junior Josh Cooling says the team and competitions teach teamwork and problem solving skills.

"With robotics, you have to become good at multiple things, whether it would be...like me, I help build and program, so I have to be able to problem solve while building, but I also have to learn problem solve in coding."

Humboldt students Skyler Kunz and Skyler Nielsen add that it's a good way to get more kids interested in the STEM fields.

"We go out to the middle school and we do presentations, get people interested in it," Kunz says.

"We have a lower level club called LEGO League. It's like this, but with LEGOs and it uses a lower form of coding that we use. It's taking two things that people love from LEGOs to electronics and putting them together into something that a lot of kids probably like," Nielsen adds.

