Schools bolstering safety plans ahead of new year

MASON CITY, Iowa - In light of last weekend's shootings, as well as those in recent years, and with another school year set to begin in a matter of weeks, schools are reinforcing their safety plans.

In the 2018 legislative session, Iowa legislators passed a mandate requiring all public and nonpublic schools have an emergency operations plan by June 30th of this year. Mason City Schools already had a plan in place prior to the mandate going into effect, but took the opportunity to make it stronger, and has been working with law enforcement agencies to develop it.

Cerro Gordo Co. Lt. Lon Johnson is optimistic.

"The training that the school systems do in this county is well above probably what a lot of school districts do, so I would give Mason City Schools and the schools in the county a great credit for allowing that to take place."

In addition, he says the training and updating of plans is key, as tactics have evolved since the Columbine shooting 20 years ago.

"In a 20 year span, things have changed 180 in terms of how we respond as law enforcement officers and how people in the school systems are educated in how law enforcement will respond. There are many facets and different angles and different schools of thought."

Training sessions are typically held once a year, though Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says depending on the situation, more trainings can be held.