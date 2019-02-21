WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The partial collapse of a roof has forced classes to be canceled at a Waterloo elementary school.
Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that no one was injured when the roof section buckled Wednesday morning under the weight of snow at Lowell Elementary.
The district had canceled all classes Wednesday, but Lowell's students will be getting Thursday off as well.
Lindaman says the district had been monitoring and removing snow as needed, saying the overnight snow "certainly came heavier, and there was plenty of it."
She says district officials will know more Thursday about whether school can be held in the Lowell building Friday.
Related Content
- School roof collapse creates another snow day for some Iowa kids
- Hancock County company dealing with collapsed roof
- Ice and snow create dangerous driving conditions
- Teaching kids snow plow safety
- Double take: Mason City business creates a stir with lifelike dummy hanging from roof
- Sewer collapse in Mason City
- Warm weather could lead to roof issues
- Roofing companies swamped with business after storms
- Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger
- How to entertain your kids and maintain your sanity on snow days