School roof collapse creates another snow day for some Iowa kids

The partial collapse of a roof has forced classes to be canceled at a Waterloo elementary school.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 8:33 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The partial collapse of a roof has forced classes to be canceled at a Waterloo elementary school.

Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that no one was injured when the roof section buckled Wednesday morning under the weight of snow at Lowell Elementary.

The district had canceled all classes Wednesday, but Lowell's students will be getting Thursday off as well.

Lindaman says the district had been monitoring and removing snow as needed, saying the overnight snow "certainly came heavier, and there was plenty of it."

She says district officials will know more Thursday about whether school can be held in the Lowell building Friday.

