School officials react to MSHSL's 'COVID Installment Fee'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earlier this year, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) was projecting a six-figure budget surplus in the neighborhood of $400K. With no state tournaments in the last six months, that budget is now in the red meaning schools will now be charged a 'COVID Installment Fee' by the MSHSL.

"It's definitely something that wasn't part of the budget," Triton Public Schools Superintendent, Craig Schlichting, said. "It is different - something we're going to have to look at."

Schlichting is among the many school officials across the North Star State who got a letter from the MSHSL about a new COVID installment fee.

Mayo Atheltic/Activities Director, Jeff Whitney, said the school's annual membership dues typically total about seven grand. He expected some type of fee increase but not this much.

"Without any boys basketball tournament, without any spring tournaments, knowing going into this year we're not going to have any winter tournaments/fall tournaments probably, it's been something on the burner and obviously when you get a large 300 percent increase in your bill it's sticker shock," Whitney said.

Still, Whitney knows that for the state to be able to provide opportunities for students funding has to come from somewhere.

"Knowing the losses that they've gone through and that we're all member schools - we have to take this all together to offer what we offer - it's obviously understandable."

Schlichting says despite the gut-punch of this new fee, he understands why it is necessary and says flexibility and positivity are key.

"It's just a very different situation and I don't think in our lifetime we've ever experienced anything like this so it's definitely just trying to keep a positive attitude and do what we can to keep things going."

Whitney says schools will be able to pay the new fee in two installments and believes that this will just be a one-time occurrence.