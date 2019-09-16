School immunization clinic

BYRON, Minn. - Flu season is right around the corner. Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted and Dodge County Public Health Departments and local schools are teaming up to offer vaccinations at nearly all schools in Olmsted County, and also at Kasson Mantorville schools in Dodge County.

The first clinic of the year was held Monday at Byron High School.

"We are having our school-located immunization clinic. We have students come in and they are able to get their flu vaccine right in school," said Christa Seymour, a nurse with Olmsted County Public Health.

"We definitely see a lot of the flu. And those students often miss up to 5 days with high fever and the body aches," said Jaclyn Nigon.

"It's fast, easy convenient. Kids are out of school usually less than 10 minutes. Parents just sign their student up online and we take care of the rest," said Seymour.

A simple way to protect not only the students, but also those most at risk for influenza, including infants and the elderly.

"We know vaccination is the best way to prevent an outbreak in the school setting and in the community," said Seymour.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it takes about two weeks after the vaccination for antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in your body. So it's recommended that you get the vaccine by the end of October.