School districts share thoughts of new assessment results

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last year, students in Iowa switched to the new Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), with the goal of measuring progress towards meeting the 'Iowa Core' curriculum standards, as well as growth, proficiency and readiness of students.

Last week, the results from the assessment came back to the districts. Now, administrators are looking over the data and what it could mean for them. So far, results seem fairly positive.

Dr. Susan Pecinovsky is the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Mason City Schools, and says the change from the old Iowa Assessments was needed, not just to meet Iowa core standards, but to also meet federal funding.

"We were assessing kids on information that may or may not have been part of those standards. In order to ensure that what we're working toward is aligned to how we assess our students, that assessment needed to change."

While exact scores were not released, she says the district did well in Reading, with scores comparable to state averages, though Math and Science scores saw room for improvement. With the low Science scores, however, it wasn't a surprise.

"The science assessment that we had up until this particular one had the least alignment of those different academic areas."

However, things are looking up.

"We've been doing some work this year in the NGSS, Next Generation Science Standards, which are the Iowa standards. Looking at our STEM programming, our engineering programming, opportunities in the district for students."

"We're all adjusting, which is fine. Now I think we can feel confident that there's alignment between the two, now you can make good decisions based on your data, which wasn't as easy previously."

Over in the Clear Lake School District, Superintendent Doug Gee is seeing that High School and Middle School scores were good in Math and ELA (English, Language and Arts), as well as ELA at the Elementary level. However, Elementary Math needs some work.

"There could be a lot of things with that. It could be what we were teaching at certain levels and it wasn't what was matching up with the test. And we'll go through that and figure that out."

With the first time taking the ISASP, Gee says he's not overly concerned about the results of the assessment.

"Nobody really knew what to expect. The deductive knowledge of the questions was more, as well as the higher depth of knowledge and questions than what the Iowa Assessments were. Not just memorization and those types of things. Kids had to think, and that's a good thing for our kids. It may change the way we teach, which we've been working on already."

In addition, Gee says the district is already making strides in life .He adds that taking the assessments the first time around should serve as a baseline for what to improve on.

"In two or three years, if we're not seeing progress, then that would be something for me to be concerned of as a superintendent. But I'm not going to get too high or too low over the results on this one test."

"Ultimately as a school district, if you could shoot for that 90% to above proficiency, you would be in a pretty elite group as far as school districts in the state."

KIMT reached out to other school districts in North Iowa to see how they're gauging the results. In a statement, Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman says, "We are having staff dig into the data at our professional development time to look at where our students had successes and to find out what areas we have for growth. Any time that a new assessment is given, we have to ask ourselves how our curriculum/course offerings align to the assessment tool. Osage now has a benchmark to see where students are at, and the most important thing we can do is to make sure each student gets better and shows growth/learning when we assess again next spring."

Charles City Schools Director of Communications Justin DeVore says, "This is a new, different test for students and so there is no way to reference the amount of growth our students have achieved in the past year. Parents and teachers ability to see the individual growth of each student is what is critically important. The data point that is important to measure is the individual student academic growth. Each student comes into the system at a different level, it's critical that students continue to grow each and every year."

Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann is seeing some strong results as well, with Middle School grades being above state average in all subjects, as well as Elementary grades (with the exception of 5th grade math).

This Friday, the Central Rivers Area Education Agency will meet to discuss the data and what it could mean for the districts.

The ISASP will be administered again in Grades 3-11 in the Spring.