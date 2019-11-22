Clear

School district sued over treatment of transgender student

The lawsuit filed said the school repeatedly isolated her son from his classmates, limited his access to a suitable restroom and removed him from physical education classes

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:14 AM

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A mother is suing a Minnesota school district, claiming it discriminated against her son because he’s transgender.

The lawsuit filed in Wright County alleges Buffalo Community Middle School repeatedly isolated her son from his classmates, limited his access to a suitable restroom and removed him from physical education classes. Woods wanted to use the boys’ bathrooms and locker rooms but was required to use a single-occupancy restroom that he says was difficult to get to between classes.

Matt Woods was 11 years old in September 2015 when he transitioned socially and adopted a new name. The Star Tribune says school officials have denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

Matt’s mom, Helene Woods, says “transgender kids are just kids.” And, that denying them access to the facilities that meet their gender identity is harming them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Few Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Sunny and cooler day for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Green Bandanas for Mental Health

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week potential storm update

Image

Judge halts Honken execution

Image

It's all for the coach

Image

Thanksgiving for $100 or less?

Image

West Hancock wins state

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/21

Image

Turkey Feast on a budget

Image

Preventing Suicide in Ag Communities

Community Events