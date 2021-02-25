School district responds to MDH recommendation that families get tested every two weeks

KASSON, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Health is working to ensure kids are able to return to in-person learning safely, right now, as the state lays out a plan to get more people vaccinated.

MDH is asking families to get tested every two weeks from now until the end of the school year. Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools says the district has supplied families with the tools to get tested.

Superintendent Mark Matuska says it's a good thing to provide parents and guardians with options but ultimately it will be up to each and every family to decide what's best for them.

He explained, "For some parents it's going to be absolutely the right decision for them but for a number of parents it's absolutely something we know they're not going to be doing in their homes and we're fine with that. Here at school we've set up so many precautionary measures to make sure our kids are as safe as they can possibly be."

The district says it will certainly not discourage families from getting tested but is also understanding of each one's decision.

If you'd like more information on how to get tested you can find that by clicking here.