School district get a lesson on cyber security

Presenter Ryan Cloutier says school districts are an easy prey for hackers.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- About a dozen educators from across Southeast Minnesota attended a cybersecurity class today.
Presenter Ryan Cloutier says school districts are easy prey for hackers. That's because they hold lots of private data and often lack the resources to fend off intruders.

"The majority of schools I interact with are just beginning their security journey,” Cloutier said. “So a lot of the schools know they have a problem but maybe aren't very far along in solving that problem."

He says his job is to educate the districts on how to protect themselves from a cyber attack. He explains just how bad a cyber attack can impact a school district.

"We see a growing trend of schools being victimized by ransomware and having to close down for days up to weeks at a time which is having a negative impact on the students learning,” Cloutier said.

Organizers say the event was a success.

