Classes canceled at Rochester's Lourdes High School after reported bomb threat

A bomb threat has canceled school today at Lourdes High School.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 7:27 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 7:38 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bomb threat has canceled school today at Lourdes High School.
In an alert sent to parents via text, the school said the following:

“Police have been notified and a bomb dog will be searching the building. Due to the uncertainty of student and staff safety, school has been cancelled for LHS today. No students or staff are to report to school.”
We will have more information soon on this developing story.

