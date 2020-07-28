School buses are ready to transport students to school in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's back to school for students and staff at Rochester's Longfellow Elementary School. Their approach, for now is 50/50, with half distance learning, the other in-class.

It's important the buses are also prepared. The location manager at First Student, Jon Goetz, said they have a number of precautions in place as students begin filling the seats. They'll start in the back of the bus and they can only sit in the seats that have the yellow sticker on them. Typically, a school bus carries 78 passengers. But now, only 13 kids will be on it. Goetz said the bus drivers have started to get bored, so they're excited to get back to work.

Goetz explained staff will deep clean the buses after every shift, but they're working on a better approach for the future. "After every shift, morning and afternoon, we're going to have the buses cleaned," said Goets. "We're looking at a long term approach down the road during the school year, which we're looking at a product that may work for up to 30 days, which would be huge. Rather than do it with the labor intensive after every shift."

Goetz said First Student is training as if school will start in person for all Minnesota schools next month, so this will be a good trial run to see how the new safety precautions work. "We had to add a few buses, of course for Longfellow," said Goetz. "We had approximately 9 a.m. routes before and 7p.m., which is 16 total. We're up to 24, which is 12 in the morning and 12 in the afternoon now. We didn't have any trouble at all getting drivers to come in and start working again."

Goetz explained the Minnesota Department of Health said buses can carry up to 50% capacity, but they're waiting to see what Governor Walz decides this week. First Student is still needing about 12 more bus drivers for the school year, whether that's for in-person class or not.